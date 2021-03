BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 26-year-old Buffalo man is dead following a shooting Monday evening on Hertel Avenue.

Police say Northwest District officers responded to the call at 6:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Hertel.

Detectives tell News 4 the man was shot multiple times and later died at ECMC.

Officials believe the shooting was targeted and ask anyone with information to call or text their tip line at 716-847-2255.