BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was killed early this morning on North Ogden Street, according to police.

Officials say a suspect or suspects in a vehicle shot him multiple times and believe it was targeted.

Ferry-Fillmore officers say this happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block.

The 27-year-old died at the scene.

Buffalo police ask anyone with information to call or text them on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.