2nd Micah Hyde Charity Softball game postponed due to COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo Bisons are postponing the 2nd Micah Hyde Charity Softball game.

It was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 31, at Sahlen Field.

Organizers say they are hopeful the event can happen later this summer or early this fall. They are currently working on a new date for this year’s game.

The NFL says no on-field training can be done until all 32 teams in the league open their facilities, according to the Bisons.

The game will have to be postponed because it is scheduled around a Buffalo Bills camp in May, and some teams will not be allowed into their facilities until after May 31.

Organizers say in that case, no players will be available for the game.

All tickets already purchased for the game will be valid for the to-be-determined rescheduled date.

