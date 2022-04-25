BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are trying to learn more about a shooting that happened Sunday night on Stockbridge Avenue.

Officers responded to the street’s 500 block around 10:15 p.m. There, a 21-year-old Cheektowaga man had been shot. In addition to this, a 16-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire during the incident.

The Cheektowaga man was taken to ECMC, where he was initially listed as being in stable condition, while the teen arrived at Sisters Hospital in a civilian vehicle.

Sometime after the shooting took place, police say a gun connected to the incident was recovered. Three men have since been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Additional charges are possible as police continue investigating. Anyone with information that could help police can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.