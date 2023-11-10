BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people have been arrested in an alleged scheme to get drugs into the Erie County Holding Center.

On Wednesday, authorities say they learned that someone was planning to bring contraband into the facility through a visit with 36-year-old Shawn Hussar, who was incarcerated.

After signing in for his visit, the Sheriff’s office says Tyrone Jones, 35, was taken into custody and searched. According to the Sheriff’s office, Jones was in possession of three latex bundles of suspected K2, a synthetic drug the DEA says is made to mimic THC.

The Sheriff’s office says another incarcerated man, Exzavier Brown, 20, had ordered and arranged for the drug to be brought to Hussar through the visit.

Brown and Hussar were charged with conspiracy and attempting to introduce dangerous contraband into a prison. Jones, who was also charged with conspiracy, was accused of introduction of dangerous contraband into a prison.