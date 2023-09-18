BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested shortly after police responded to a fatal shooting on Allen Street, but no homicide charges were issued as an investigation remains ongoing, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Authorities are still putting pieces together, but the arrests announced Monday afternoon pertain to a gun and suspected cocaine they said were found just after a 28-year-old was killed early Saturday morning.

Three people were charged with criminal possession of a weapon — Jakari Witt, 28, and Tyler Chappell, 31, of Buffalo, and 27-year-old Nigel Flint of Amherst.

Additionally, Flint was charged with third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Chappell also faces a charge of driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Following the shooting, police said they saw a vehicle going the wrong way up Mariner Street, which happens to be a one-way street.

Police pulled over the vehicle around 4:15 a.m. and allegedly found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and a switch allowing it to fire as a fully automatic weapon inside it. They also allegedly found the white powder suspected to be cocaine.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.