BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A city resident is facing charges after Buffalo police say they found three guns and some cocaine during a search.
The search took place on the 200 block of University Avenue this past Friday, they say. There, police say they found a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun and a loaded revolver. In addition to that, police say about seven grams of cocaine was found, too.
Jolly Barnes, 65, was charged with the following crimes:
- third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)
- criminal possession of a weapon
- criminally using drug paraphernalia (two counts)
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.