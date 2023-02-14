BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A city resident is facing charges after Buffalo police say they found three guns and some cocaine during a search.

The search took place on the 200 block of University Avenue this past Friday, they say. There, police say they found a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun and a loaded revolver. In addition to that, police say about seven grams of cocaine was found, too.

Jolly Barnes, 65, was charged with the following crimes:

third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

criminal possession of a weapon

criminally using drug paraphernalia (two counts)