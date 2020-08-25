Woman rescued as fire burns three homes on Vermont St. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three houses in Buffalo were damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire began at a home on Vermont St. before it spread to the adjacent structures.

Everyone was able to get out, but a woman in one of the adjacent homes had to be rescued. She was that home’s only occupant.

The woman’s daughter-in-law, who lives across the street, told News 4 she heard a big bang and saw a lot of light before the fire department got to the scene.

A couple of firefighters suffered minor injuries, and some Buffalo police officers may have suffered smoke inhalation.

An emergency demolition has been ordered for the middle house, which had six people living in it. Seven people lived in one of the other houses.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.