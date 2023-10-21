BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating a two-car crash on Elmwood Avenue Friday night that saw three hospitalized and a driver flee the scene on foot, according to a city spokesperson.

The collision happened just before 11 p.m. Friday, in the 2000 block of Elmwood Avenue. Three people in one of the vehicles were transported to local hospitals for various injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.