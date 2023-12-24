BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, after a shooting at a holiday party in Buffalo overnight Sunday, police said.

A 31-year-old man was listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, and a 28-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were listed as stable, a police spokesperson said.

Police say the shooting took place just after 3 a.m. during “some type of large indoor holiday party or gathering” in the 500 block of Cornwall Avenue.

Police are looking into whether the party was properly permitted.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department at (716) 847-2255.