3 members of Buffalo State faculty and staff test positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three cases of COVID-19 have been found among Buffalo State College‘s faculty and staff.

So far, no positive cases have been found in students, whether they’re residents or commuters.

As of Thursday morning, 9,407 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County, with nearly half of those cases being found in Buffalo residents.

