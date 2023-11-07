BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three of the four men charged in a police chase allegedly involving a stolen vehicle were already in trouble with the law. The Erie County District Attorney’s office says they had charges against them in separate cases.

On Friday afternoon, New York State police tried to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee they say was being driven by 19-year-old Jajuan Hunt. Police tried to stop the vehicle on E. Delavan Avenue, but they say Hunt continued driving, hitting multiple cars at the intersection of Parkside and Hertel before the vehicle lost a wheel at Wallace Avenue.

Eventually, authorities say Hunt and the other three men in the vehicle were detained by Buffalo police after fleeing on foot. They were identified as Dreon Jones, 18, Kahill Reeves, 20, and 19-year-old Kevin Tucker, III.

Kahill Reeves

Reeves was arrested while already bearing an extensive criminal history. In May of 2022, he pleaded guilty to charges pertaining to multiple stolen vehicles after being arrested eight times in 52 days.

But the District Attorney’s office says it didn’t stop there for Reeves. This past July, they say he exposed himself in a lewd manner at a common area gym at a N. Forest Road apartment building in Amherst. Weeks later, he was accused of unlawfully remaining inside an apartment on that road after previously being banned for trespassing.

Bench warrants were issued for Reeves’ arrest after he failed to appear for arraignment dates in September and October.

Jajuan Hunt

In May and September of this year, the District Attorney’s office says Hunt pleaded guilty to separate stolen vehicle cases.

His May plea came after he was found in possession of a stolen Jeep this past February, according to the DA. Hunt’s September plea followed another February incident where they say he was in possession of a Dodge Ram that police tried to stop on Route 33.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Delaware Avenue near Tacoma, with surveillance video and other evidence linking Hunt to it, the DA’s office said.

Hunt faces sentencing in these cases in January.

Kevin Tucker, III

Tucker just has one pending criminal case in Town of Tonawanda Court, and the DA’s office says it will file a motion to request that his bail be revoked.

Unlike the others mentioned above, who are all Buffalo residents, Tucker lives in Tonawanda. He and 19-year-old Darrel Cook were arrested this past August after police in the town say they were in possession of a stolen Jeep in the area of Highland Avenue and Parkhurst Boulevard.

They were arraigned the following day and released on their own recognizance. Further court proceedings are scheduled to take place in December.

Nov. 3, 2023 Incident

Regarding the most recent charges against Hunt, Reeves, Tucker and their alleged accomplice, Jones, the next court appearance is this Thursday, Nov. 9.

They’re all facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Those first two charges listed are felonies — the weapon possession charge being classified by the DA’s office as a violent felony.

Hunt was additionally charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer and reckless endangerment.

Each person is facing the possibility of a 15-year sentence if convicted of the highest charge against them.