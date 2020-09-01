3 shot near E. Delavan and Grider in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities say three people were shot near E. Delavan Ave. and Grider St. in Buffalo.

According to Buffalo police, the triple shooting happened just after Midnight. One person was seriously injured.

It is not yet clear if Buffalo police have any suspects.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this case can call or text the department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

