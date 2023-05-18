BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police said three teenage boys were arrested Wednesday after the armed robbery of a food delivery worker.

Authorities say the worker was delivering food on the 300 block of Crowley Avenue when they were robbed at gunpoint. According to police, the three teens accused of robbing the worker fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was later identified by officers, who tried to pull the teens over.

The vehicle pursuit ensued, police say, later turning into a foot chase while the suspects were on Schreck Avenue. The foot chase didn’t last long, according to officers, and all three were apprehended.

Police say they recovered a Polymer80 ghost gun with an extended magazine loaded with 20 rounds. Credit cards and cash that belonged to the victim were also recovered, police said.

The three arrests took place around 6 p.m. Here’s what we know about the suspects and the charges they face:

16-year-old North Tonawanda resident robbery second-degree criminal possession of a weapon third-degree criminal possession of a weapon grand larceny criminal possession of stolen property unauthorized use of a vehicle unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle obstructing governmental administration

15-year-old Buffalo resident robbery second-degree criminal possession of a weapon third-degree criminal possession of a weapon grand larceny criminal possession of stolen property unauthorized use of a vehicle

16-year-old Buffalo resident second-degree criminal possession of a weapon third-degree criminal possession of a weapon criminal possession of stolen property unauthorized use of a vehicle criminal possession of stolen property

