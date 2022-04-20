BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three vehicles were damaged in an overnight crash at Fillmore Avenue and Genesee Street.
It happened shortly after Midnight. It’s not clear what led to the crash, but the vehicles involved were identified as a Tesla and two Jeeps.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured or charged in this crash. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
