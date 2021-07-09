3-year-old boy shot on Donovan Drive Monday evening has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four days after Shaquelle Walker, Jr. was shot while watching fireworks on Donovan Drive, Buffalo Police confirm to News 4 the three-year-old has died.

Walker was shot Monday evening, along with three others, while gathered with a large group in a courtyard area to watch fireworks. He was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and had been listed in critical condition.

Two others shot were identified as 27 and 28-year-old Buffalo men. The pair were taken to Erie County Medical Center, they were initially listed in stable condition. Another 28-year-old Buffalo man’s foot was grazed by a bullet, he was treated at ECMC and released.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Thursday, 22-year-old DeQuan Richardson and 25-year-old Jonay Robinson are being held as “persons of interest.” The pair were arrested on separate drug and gun charges.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said during a press conference Wednesday that police had a person in custody they think was connected to Monday’s shooting.

“A three-year-old child was shot in the head for doing nothing more than watching fireworks with his family and the community responded. The number of tips and phone calls, cooperation was outstanding and it allowed us as an example to show that when the community and police work together we can bring people to justice who are responsible for these crimes,” said Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

