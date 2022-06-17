BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A toddler is dead after falling from what Buffalo police believe was a fourth-story window.
According to police, it happened Thursday night before 7:30 at Pine Harbor Apartments in downtown Buffalo.
After falling, the boy had been taken to a local hospital. Police have ruled his death as accidental.
