BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old man is dead after he was shot and was found in a vehicle that crashed into a Genesee Street building Wednesday night.

Buffalo Police responded to the 1500 block of Genesee Street near Bissell Avenue just after 8:50 p.m.

The 35-year-old was shot and was later found in a vehicle that plowed through the Genesee Street building, according to Buffalo Police.

The man was declared dead at the scene and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255.