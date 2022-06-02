BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old man is dead after he was shot and was found in a vehicle that crashed into a Genesee Street building Wednesday night.
Buffalo Police responded to the 1500 block of Genesee Street near Bissell Avenue just after 8:50 p.m.
The 35-year-old was shot and was later found in a vehicle that plowed through the Genesee Street building, according to Buffalo Police.
The man was declared dead at the scene and his death has been ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255.
