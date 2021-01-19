35-year-old man dead after Doat Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that left one man dead.

It happened on the 100 block of Doat Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police at 716-847-2255.

