$350K grant awarded to Buffalo State for art conservation program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo State College will receive a $350,000 grant for the Patricia H. and Richard E. Garman Art Conservation Department.

The three-year grant, which extends through 2022, is from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). The money will be used for preservation education and training.

“Our Art Conservation Department has had the incredible fortune of receiving 13 NEH grants over the past three decades in which graduate student fellowship support was either the sole or main purpose of the grant,” said Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner. “The fact that the department was awarded the full amount that it requested this year speaks volumes about the caliber of the faculty, the program, and its graduates. This grant is welcome news as the department kicks off its 50th year celebration this year.”

The program has produced 460 alumni.

“There are always more objects that require conservation treatment than there are professional conservators,” Patrick Ravines, associate professor and art conservation program director, said. “There is a critical and constant need for graduate conservation education so more conservators can join the field and continue this important work.”