BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old member of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office died while on duty at the Erie County Holding Center.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office says Sergeant Arthur Basher “suffered a medical event.” Deputies and medical staff tried to revive him, but could not.

“We are all stunned and shaken by his passing, and I have arranged for grief counselors and peer counseling to be available at the holding center,” Sheriff John Garcia said.

Sgt. Basher was with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for more than nine years, reaching the rank of sergeant in 2017. A shroud on the memorial stone in front of 10 Delaware Ave. has been placed in observance of his passing.