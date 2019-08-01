Live Now
4 hospitalized in overnight crash on Route 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were hospitalized following a crash that shut down part of the inbound lanes of Route 33 for more than two hours.

It occurred just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say it appears that the 19-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle before striking a number of concrete walls and barriers.

The driver and his three passengers were all taken to ECMC. At least two of the people appear to have serious injuries.

Police are trying to figure out if speed was a factor in the crash.

