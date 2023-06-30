BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, two vehicles were involved in a crash on Main Street near Greenfield in Buffalo.
One person was seriously injured, while three others were injured and treated at the scene.
It’s not clear what condition the seriously injured person is in, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
City officials say traffic in the area may be affected.
