4 The Fans: Bills vs. Patriots

It's time for this week's 4 The Fans as we get you ready for the Bills' big primetime game tonight against the Patriots!

It’s an exciting time for the team and the fans after they clinched the AFC East last week, but that doesn’t mean they’re taking this game tonight lightly.

There are some playoff implications in the next two weeks, but also the Bills are looking to finish the regular season strong. They’ve got two games left starting tonight and can sweep the Patriots for the first time since 1999.

Watch the full segment above as News 4 Sports’ Heather Prusak and Christy Kern discuss the Bills playoff seed, Stefon Diggs, Bills fans, and of course the game itself.