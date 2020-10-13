4 the Fans: Bills vs. Titans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s time for this week’s 4 the Fans as we get you ready for the Bills-Titans matchup tonight.

This segment is all about the big four talking points for the fans to keep you in the loop before each game.

#1 A Tuesday night game!

This is a unique situation, Not only for the Bills, but for the entire league.

According to the Buffalo Bills, this is only the third time for Tuesday night football since 1946!

Of course, it wasn’t planned this way.

This comes after the Titans COVID-19 outbreak over a few weeks. The NFL moved the game to tonight on Thursday after the Titans continued to have positive cases, but Tennessee had negative tests this morning so the game is still on for tonight.

#2 Possibility of the Bills going 5-0 with a win

The Bills should come out with a win in this one.

The Titans have had such limited prep time, they have a bunch of players on the COVID-19 list, and the Bills are just playing really good football right now.

If they win they’ll be one of just four undefeated teams left.

The last time the Bills started 5-0 was in 1991!

The Titans, of course, are also undefeated at this point, so it’s a battle to keep that status.

Bills fans are pumped up to say the least.

#3 Tennessee will have fans at the game

The team is allowing some fans in this month after they did not have fans in September. This is despite the positive COVID tests the team has seen in the last few weeks.

There will be a little less than 9,000 fans are allowed in tonight.

#4 How the Bills got ready for this crazy week

Remember up until Thursday they had no idea who they were playing this week and when because if this Titans game was cancelled they were going to have to play the Chiefs on Thursday night as scheduled so very difficult.

They did practice over the weekend but there wasn’t media access, so we haven’t heard from them since Thursday.