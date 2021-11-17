4-year-old boy hit by vehicle on East Ferry released from hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A four-year-old boy is out of the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Buffalo.
Buffalo Police said the four-year-old was crossing the 900 block of East Ferry around 3:50 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle headed east.
An ambulance took the boy to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment where he was later released.
BPD said in an email that no charges have been filed at this time and the incident is under investigation.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
