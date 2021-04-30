4-year-old who donated piggy bank to “Save the Sullivans” campaign to be first official Naval Park visitor of 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Naval and Military Park will welcome visitors back to the park on Saturday. The opening day and ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off at 9:30 a.m. rain or shine.

This year’s opening is two full months ahead of 2020’s limited opening due to the ongoing pandemic. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, events and self-guided tours will resume this season.

The Naval Park continues to raise money for the “Save the Sullivans” campaign. The fundraising effort began in late February after it was announced USS The Sullivans was in need of extensive repairs and might sink.

One donor, four-year-old Arrow Swartwout, donated his piggy bank to the cause. The Naval Park will honor Swartwout for his contribution, allowing him to be the first official 2021 visitor when the park opens Saturday.

“Arrow is a special kid and we wanted to let him know how much we appreciate his donation,” said Paul Marzello, President and CEO of the Buffalo Naval Park. “We invited Arrow and his grandmother to join us at the Opening Ceremony and be the first visitors aboard the ships for the 2021 season.”

You can visit the park Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — ticketing information is available here.