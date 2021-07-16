4 Your Weekend: Christmas in July with Dion Dawkins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a ton of fun things happening in the Queen City this summer, and News 4 digital reporters Kelly Khatib and Kaley Lynch are keeping you current on what to do 4 your weekend!

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Dion Dawkins sat with the pair to discuss a special event he’s hosting for 716 Day. The Shnow Man is taking over Hertel Avenue with a Christmas in July celebration to benefit local business as well as help raise funds for his charity Dion’s Dreamers.

“People can expect laughter, fun, swagger. Everything you love about Buffalo will be there,” Dawkins said.

The fun starts from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 16.

