4 Your Weekend: Christmas in July with Dion Dawkins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a ton of fun things happening in the Queen City this summer, and News 4 digital reporters Kelly Khatib and Kaley Lynch are keeping you current on what to do 4 your weekend!
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Dion Dawkins sat with the pair to discuss a special event he’s hosting for 716 Day. The Shnow Man is taking over Hertel Avenue with a Christmas in July celebration to benefit local business as well as help raise funds for his charity Dion’s Dreamers.
“People can expect laughter, fun, swagger. Everything you love about Buffalo will be there,” Dawkins said.
The fun starts from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 16.
Along with Christmas in July, you can check out these other events
- Tickets for the Goo Goo Dolls Sept. 24 performance at the Key Bank Center go on sale on Friday, July 16.
- Admission to the Buffalo Zoo is only $7.16 in honor of 716 Day as well as admission to the Aqurium of Niagara .
- Take a drive with the dinosaurs as Jurrasic Quest kicks of at Highmark Stadium Friday.
- Disney’s Up is showing Saturday at 4 p.m. Outer Harbor’s Drive -In movie series.
In honor of 716 Day, News 4 held a Twitter poll to see which Buffalo delicacy viewers would pick if they could only have one.
Here are the results:
Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.