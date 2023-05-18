BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the ninth time, 43North is helping five startup businesses with a chance to grow their companies right here in the 716.

“We’re here to grow Buffalo. At the end of this day we are growing this community,” said Colleen Heidinger, president of 43 North. “What allows a company to stand out is that organic fit for Buffalo. Why is their company going to flourish in our town, over anywhere else in the world?”

On Thursday, the company opened its applications, calling companies from around the globe for a chance to receive $1 million for 5 percent in equity.

“It’s been an amazing, wild experience,” said Al Bors, CEO & co-founder of “Twipes.” “The way how the city gets behind the competition, it’s amazing to see and everybody will support you doing it.”

Bors is from London, and 43North picked their company, which creates wet wipes that break down in water in just three hours, and moved them across the pond to expand here in Buffalo. Just a few months ago, they made their first hires in the 716, and they’re expecting to do $1 million in revenue by the end of the year.

Applications are now open until June 23. Eight to 10 companies will be chosen to pitch their companies at the finale taking place October 12 at Shea’s. To apply and find out more information, visit 43 North’s Website here.