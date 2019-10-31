43North announces winner of this year’s start-up competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– 43North announced the winner of this year’s start-up competition tonight at Shea’s.

Strayos from St. Louis, Missouri took home the top prize.

The tech company develops artificial intelligence to be used in the mining industry.

During tonight’s events, the final ten companies pitched their business to successful entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders.

Strayos CEO says he can’t wait to move the company to the Queen City.

“It’s the greatest strategic fit because UB has a great talent fo geoscience engineers and that’s what our company needs, this is a perfect place for us. We could not ask for a better place to build the next phase of our company,” founder Ravi Sahu said.