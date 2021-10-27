43North competition to conclude Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s multi-million dollar competition is taking the stage this week.

43North is gearing up for the finals. But first, they have to narrow down the competition.

MORE | 43North kicks off seventh competition

On Wednesday night, 19 finalists will be narrowed down to 10 during the semifinals at Seneca One Tower.

The final event will be Thursday at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are still available for the event, where attendees can watch a panel of judges select the winners. You can reserve tickets at this link.