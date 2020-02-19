43North hosting Jobcade at RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–43North is hosting its second Jobcade tonight at RiverWorks.

50 Buffalo-based companies will be present with over 400 job opportunities across sales, operations, marketing, engineering, manufacturing, and more, 43North says.

Those in attendance can also check out:

LinkedIn Headshot Booth: Dress to impress! A photographer will be on hand to snap headshot photos for LinkedIn profiles.

Ask the Expert Table: Stop by and learn tips and tricks for resume building, interviewing and more.

Networking Happy Hour: Mix and mingle with other job seekers and businesses.

It runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.