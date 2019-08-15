43North moving headquarters to Seneca One Tower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 43North is moving its headquarters to the Seneca One Tower.

As the structure transforms into a tech hub also to be used by M&T Bank, the announcement of 43North’s move to the iconic building came Thursday morning.

43North invests $5 million in Buffalo each year through a startup competition.

The company is relocating with help from a $1.5 million grant from Empire State Development.

“Each new class of 43North portfolio companies has raised the bar, whether you consider the caliber of their teams, the volume of capital they’ve raised, or the amount of traction they’ve achieved,” 43North President Alex Gress said. “It’s 43North’s responsibility to continually up our game, as well, to ensure that we provide our companies with every opportunity to scale their businesses and establish long-term roots in Buffalo.”

Along with 43North and M&T Bank, Z80 Labs and Techstars Buffalo will also be moving into the building.

M&T Bank plans to house 1,000 technologists there starting early next year.

“As 43North’s portfolio companies interact with technologists from M&T Bank and other organizations in Seneca One, we will be creating a tech hub that will help make Buffalo competitive with other cities for decades to come,” Douglas Development Corporation’s Douglas Jemal said.