BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 44 asylum seekers who are being housed temporarily at Buffalo State University will be evicted from campus on Monday, according to a statement from Jericho Road.

It is unclear how long the migrants had been housed at Buffalo State, but in May Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that the school, as well as UB, were seen as a possible shelter for migrants coming into Western New York.

Jericho Road CEO Dr. Myron Glick said that the decision by Buffalo State “was influenced by prejudice in the Buffalo community against asylum seekers.” The asylum seekers are part of Jericho Road’s “Vive” shelter.

This comes on the heels of two asylum seekers in Western New York being arrested in recent weeks. On August 8, 26-year-old Jesus Guzman-Bermudez, from Venezuela, was accused of raping a hotel employee in Cheektowaga. Four days later on August 12, 22-year-old Kindu Jeancy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was accused of sexually assaulting a hotel employee, also in Cheektowaga.

Those arrests led to Poloncarz announcing that an agreement was made with New York City mayor Eric Adams that no more asylum seekers would come to the area.

Dr. Glick says that Jericho Road is “committed” to finding temporary shelter for the 44 who will leave Buffalo State.

These asylum seekers have fled atrocities in their home country and are seeking a safe place to call home here in our community. When we do nothing as others suffer, we become responsible for what we witness,” he said. “We know this community to be a welcoming place, we know it as ‘the city of good neighbors.’ It is time for that Buffalo to step up.”

News 4 has reached out to Buffalo State for comment and has not yet heard back.