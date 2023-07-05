BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club brought back its boat parade for the Fourth of July this year.

The parade took off from Canalside and docked at the Outer Harbor, giving boaters a fun way to enjoy the beautiful Independence Day weather while the Sailing Club got to showcase the waterfront.

“We were able to cruise up and down around the inner harbor here,” David Kirszenstein, who attended the parade, said. “We saw a lot of folks we haven’t seen in a while. A lot of boats that haven’t left the marina. We’re trying to bring back the spirit of Buffalo parade again.”

Parade participants are hopeful that thanks to the parade, more people will enjoy Canalside and the Outer Harbor throughout the summer.

For next year, organizers are hoping to make the event even bigger — ideally by bringing back taller ships.