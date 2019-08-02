5 local veterans honored with Purple Heart medals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five local heroes were honored with Purple Heart medals on Friday afternoon.

Congressman Brian Higgins presented the medals to a veteran and the families of others ahead of National Purple Heart Day, which is on Wednesday, August 7.

The ceremony took place at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park.

The following men were honored:

Vietnam War veteran Sgt. Salvatore Bonfante (whose medals were stolen)

Pvt. First Class Vincent Marmion (killed in action during WWII, family accepted medal)

WWII veteran Pvt. First Class George Cannon Jr. (family accepted medal)

WWII veteran Stewards Mate First Class Calvin Young (family accepted medal)

WWII veteran Technical Sergeant Hugo Greinert (family accepted medal)

On August 7, 1782, General George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit, which was the predecessor to the Purple Heart.

The Purple Heart, which is the oldest American military award, is given when a member of the U.S. military is wounded or killed as a direct result of enemy action.

A Bronze Star and more than 35 additional medals were also included in Friday’s presentation.