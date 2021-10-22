$5 million worth of marijuana seized at the Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — United States Customs and Border Protection officers seized 2,554 pounds of marijuana from a shipment labeled “bathroom vanities” Wednesday at the Peace Bridge.

Additional examination of the truck and trailer carrying the shipment turned up “anomalies,” prompting a physical inspection of the items in the trailer.

CBP officers found vacuum-sealed marijuana packages hidden inside pallet-shipment boxes. Field testing showed 2,302 packages tested positive for the properties of marijuana. The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of $5 million.

“Criminal organizations continue to attempt to exploit the border for their personal gain, however, the skills, training and dedication of our officers have once again halted their plan,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director John Madsen. “I am proud of the persistent efforts of our resilient workforce in securing the border ensuring these narcotics were prevented from entering our country.”

An investigation by Homeland Security Investigations is ongoing.

From October 2020 (Federal Fiscal Year) to October 22 — 11,826 lbs with a street value of approximately $24.8 million has been seized at the Port of Buffalo.