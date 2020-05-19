500 N95 masks donated to nurses at the Ellicott Center

1  of  2
Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’ve shared stories about food drives to help feed families in our area, but there’s also a big need for masks and other protective equipment at medical facilities.

That’s why the company CreditDeployment.com and Northwood Asset Management Group came together to donate 500 N95 masks to nurses at the Ellicott Center.

Because nursing homes have become a hot spot for cases in our area, organizers wanted to make sure workers are protected.

Organizers say they plan to give away more masks to other healthcare facilities in the coming weeks.

