$5,000 reward offered for information on shooting of teen on Grider Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officers are looking for help finding out who shot a teenager on Grider Street last week.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the shooting. It happened on Wednesday, January 26, and the victim was identified as a 15-year-old.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the photos above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.