$5,000 reward offered for information on shooting of teen on Grider Street

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officers are looking for help finding out who shot a teenager on Grider Street last week.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the shooting. It happened on Wednesday, January 26, and the victim was identified as a 15-year-old.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the photos above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now