BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has been awarded two federal grants totaling $500,000.

The money will be used for a component of the AK360 expansion project and art truck.

Rep. Brian Higgins and Albright-Knox Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director Janne Sirén were at Albright-Knox Northland on Friday morning to discuss the art gallery initiatives.