55 people shot in Buffalo since early June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple shootings were reported across Buffalo during the Fourth of July weekend.

Now, police in the city are saying 55 people have been shot since early June.

Officers are looking into five separate shootings that happened on the east side from Saturday night into Sunday.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the foot near Peace and Block streets early Sunday morning. She was treated and released from an area hospital.

Two men in their 30s showed up at ECMC shortly after this incident with gunshot wounds. One was shot on Eller Ave. and the other was shot on Domedion Ave. Both are in stable condition.

Two people were shot on Goodyear Ave., just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. A 31-year-old man was treated and released from ECMC, and a 21-year-old woman is still hospitalized, but expected to survive.

A 30-year-old Buffalo man remains in serious condition following a shooting on Fillmore Ave. near Urban St.

What was initially thought to be another shooting on Sunday morning turned out to be a case of a man who was “very badly assaulted,” police said. Officers responded to this incident on Sherman St. around 9 a.m. It’s not clear what condition the victim is in.

Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo released a statement in response to the weekend violence.

“There are members of the community who know the people responsible for these shootings, and we need them to come forward before more people are injured by gunfire,” Rinaldo said.

The Buffalo Police Department tip line can be reached at (716) 847-2255.