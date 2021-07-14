$5M from American Rescue Plan going toward stopping violence in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State leaders will soon be using extra funds from the federal government to make the Queen City safer.

On Wednesday, Rep. Brian Higgins announced that $5 million from the American Rescue Plan will go toward the effort to stop the surging violence in Buffalo.

Funds will go to community groups. Higgins says these groups are the first line of defense in preventing this type of crime.

“These organizations deploy trusted messengers,” Higgins said. “I’ve heard that over and over again by these advocates for safe neighborhoods.”

Some of the groups that are part of this effort include Most Valuable Parents, MAD DADS and the Buffalo Violence Prevention and Reduction Coalition.

Watch the full conference below: