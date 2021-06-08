6 Buffalo police officers injured during pursuit, arrest of teen driver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Buffalo police officers were injured while trying to arrest a teen driver late Monday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., Buffalo police say they stopped a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station at Bailey Ave. and Langfield Dr.

While officers tried to get the vehicle’s occupants out, they say the 16-year-old driver tried to get away in reverse, dragging and injuring a lieutenant.

As officers pursued the vehicle, it veered into the path of an oncoming vehicle. That oncoming vehicle then struck a police vehicle, injuring the two officers inside.

Eventually, the pursuit came to an end in the area of Peach and Best streets when police say the teen driver struck a parked car.

A foot chase followed, and two officers and another lieutenant were injured during the arrest of the teen. His name wasn’t revealed, but police said he is a Buffalo resident.

He was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, numerous vehicle and traffic offenses and a felony charge of assaulting a police officer.

All of the officers who were injured are expected to recover.

