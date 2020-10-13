6 school zone speed cameras in Buffalo activated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six of 20 school zone speed cameras in Buffalo are being activated on Tuesday.

Each camera is accompanied by a flashing beacon to alert distracted drivers. Anyone who drives at least 26 miles per hour will be fined.

Most of the cameras run the length of the school day, but others remain on until 6 p.m.

Anyone who is caught speeding will be mailed a $50 ticket.

More cameras will be activated as more students return to the classroom.

