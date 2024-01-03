BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six teenagers are facing various charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery and vehicle theft that led to a brief police pursuit, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Buffalo police responded to the scene of the 600 block of Tonawanda Street for a reported armed robbery at approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a Buffalo man was pumping gas when a male juvenile allegedly approached him with a gun and robbed him of his wallet, cellphone, and car keys. The juvenile allegedly fled the scene after stealing the victim’s 2019 Nissan.

During an investigation, police said they discovered that a stolen Ford Escape out of the Town of Tonawanda drove the juvenile to the alleged robbery and followed the stolen Nissan from the scene.

According to police, officers later spotted the stolen Nissan in the Central Park area and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The vehicle was ultimately stopped and recovered on the 100 block of Winspear Avenue. The robbery suspect and two other juveniles were arrested.

The stolen Ford was later spotted on the first block of Person Street and was recovered without incident, police said. Travon Guilford, 18, and two juveniles were arrested.

After both vehicles were recovered, police said officers retraced the suspect’s path and recovered a handgun. The handgun was submitted for analysis and additional charges are possible.

The six teens, all from Buffalo, are facing various charges:

16-year-old male

Robbery in the first degree

Criminal use of a firearm in the first degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Travon Guilford, 18

Robbery in the first degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Obstruction of governmental administration

15-year-old male

Robbery in the first degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

17-year-old male

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

14-year-old male

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

17-year-old female

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree