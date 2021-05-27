6-year-old battles cancer, 26 Shirts starts fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Good Neighbors is once again coming together to help a family in great need.

Adrian Gomez is a sweet, shy first grader, and the light of his parent’s life. As their one and only son, it didn’t take long for Diane and Mario Gomez to notice something was wrong.

“He had a little bump on his foot, that just kind of grew and never stopped growing”, said Diane Gomez.

In November 2020, Adrian was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue sarcoma. Trips to Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Oishei Children’s Hospital for chemotherapy became part of the Gomez family’s routine.

Adrian’s left pinky toe was removed, with hopes of stopping the cancer from spreading. Diane says that never crushed his spirits.

“A week after we’d be trying to dress it, and put medicine on it, and he’d be like ‘be careful with my nines!’ He jokes about it.”

But, Adrian’s cancer did spread, which means chemotherapy three times a week.

“He has moments where he’s angry. Obviously, and sad, and doesn’t want to go. And I think he misses the playground and the kids,” said Diane.

As of May 2021, Adrian hasn’t had any new growths.

To help the Gomez family with the mountainous medical bills, a GoFundMe page has raised almost $20,000. Also, 26 Shirts created a design specifically for Adrian. Co-Founder of 26 Shirts, Del Reid, says his heart goes out to Adrian and his family.

They have these ideas of what their kids are going to grow up to be, and when they hit these bumps in the road, I think parents often struggle with it more. Kids, on the whole are pretty resilient,” said Reid.

As Adrian continues to battle the cancer that spread to his lymph nodes and bone marrow, Diane and Mario Gomez are thankful for the constant support from the Western New York community.

“We appreciate not only the monetary donations, but I think even more, the prayers and love and support for our child, who needs all of that to beat the statistics.”