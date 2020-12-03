63-year-old man shot inside apartment on North Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for more information after a 63-year-old man was shot while inside his apartment.

On Wednesday, just before 6:30 p.m., police went to the scene on North St.

The victim was taken to ECMC, where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.