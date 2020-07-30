64-year-old dies after stabbing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a 64-year-old man was fatally stabbed near Wohlers Ave. and E. Ferry St. Wednesday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened during some sort of dispute or altercation with another person shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this crime can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.