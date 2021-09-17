$680,000 in NYS funding headed to two WNY libraries for building improvements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Western New York libraries are getting a big check from the state to help upgrade their buildings and grounds.

New York State Senator Sean Ryan, who chairs the NYS Senate Libraries Committee, announced Friday that one library in Buffalo and one in Grand Island will receive a total of $680,000 for construction projects. The capital improvement dollars come from a $14 million State Aid for Library Construction fund allotted in the 2020-2021 NYS budget.

The Isaías González-Soto Branch Library on Porter Avenue in the Queen City will get $660,623 for the branch to add security cameras and make renovations including a new roof, windows and flooring. This branch received the second-highest total granted to an existing library out of that $14 million state fund.

The Grand Island Memorial Library will get $17,865 for partial foundation rehabilitation, light pole and sidewalk replacement.

Senator Ryan’s office says that priority was given to libraries planning to use potential funds to improve accessibility for those with disabilities. And libraries that planned to extend services into geographically isolated and economically disadvantaged communities were also given priority.

“New York’s Public Library Construction Aid program provides critical funding for libraries throughout our state, and its effects are far-reaching. When we invest in libraries, we invest in our communities. Infrastructure investments like the ones we’re announcing today help ensure that our local libraries can continue to provide a wide range of essential services to the people of Erie County,” Ryan said.