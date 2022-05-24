BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A project to resurface the Kensington Expressway (Route 33) from Elm and Oak Streets in downtown Buffalo to Harlem Road in Cheektowaga has been announced by the New York State Department of Transportation.

According to DoT Comissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, the project will cost $7.8 million and will begin in early June. Significant lane closures will reportedly occur primarily at night

“The Kensington Expressway is a vital artery and this resurfacing project will help give motorists in the Buffalo area a smoother ride as we work to make the corridor even better for both those who use the highway and those who live around it,” Dominguez said.

The project will mill and resurface about six miles of roads and ramps with new asphalt, as well as adding new striping and traffic signs. Curb ramps along entrance an exit ramps will also be replaced in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Additionally, the fencing on the raised median between the Locust Street and Goodell Street exits will be replaced.